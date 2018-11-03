  • Suspect surrenders, lockdown lifted at hospital

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A lockdown at Emory Decatur Hospital (formerly known as DeKalb Medical Center) has been lifted after a man who had barricaded himself inside a truck surrendered to police.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the scene Saturday evening when dozens of police vehicles surrounded a box truck behind the radiation and oncology building. 

    Seiden spoke to a contractor who said he was painting outside the emergency room when a man stormed outside and made claims about people being after him. 

    The man then got into the contractor's truck. 

    Police were able to coax the man out of the truck and he is in custody. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories