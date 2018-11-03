Suspect surrenders, lockdown lifted at hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A lockdown at Emory Decatur Hospital (formerly known as DeKalb Medical Center) has been lifted after a man who had barricaded himself inside a truck surrendered to police.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the scene Saturday evening when dozens of police vehicles surrounded a box truck behind the radiation and oncology building.
Seiden spoke to a contractor who said he was painting outside the emergency room when a man stormed outside and made claims about people being after him.
The man then got into the contractor's truck.
Police were able to coax the man out of the truck and he is in custody.
The suspect has barricaded himself inside a box truck that’s parked behind the radiation & oncology building. pic.twitter.com/dhKBcL3WPr— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 3, 2018
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 3, 2018
Huge police presence at Dekalb Medical Center. A spokesman for Dekalb Police Department tells me that they’re dealing w/ a “barricaded subject.” Unclear if this is happening inside the hospital. Working to get additional details. @j_booker pic.twitter.com/G1HUnFkunp
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 3, 2018
This is the scene outside Dekalb Medical (2701 N Decatur Rd.) SWAT has descended on the hospital. Police say they’re dealing w/“barricaded subject.” Unclear if anyone is injured but the hospital has been put on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/3EiwnnOhq0
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}