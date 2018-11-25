BREAKING: Guard critically injured in stabbing outside popular sports bar, police say

TUCKER, Ga. - Police say an unruly bar patron stabbed a security guard Saturday night outside of a popular sports bar, critically injuring him.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in DeKalb County when he saw multiple police vehicles flying toward the Major League Sports bar in Tucker. Seiden arrived at the scene to find the injured security guard being loaded into an ambulance.
Police said the guard was trying to escort the patron out when the man pulled a gun. The guard wrestled the gun away from the suspect, who then pulled a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
The guard was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police say a security guard is in critical condition after an “unruly” patron stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Witnesses told detectives that injured security guard was escorting suspect out of the bar when the man pulled a gun. It went off but missed security.
Witnesses told police they also heard at least one gunshot.
Detectives are still searching for the suspect. They are hoping surveillance footage will reveal if he left on foot or in a vehicle. Police said they believe he may live in the area.
It's unclear if detectives have recovered the suspect's gun.
Seiden talked to patrons of the bar, who said they are shocked someone was critically injured there.
"I'm really, really shocked," one patron said. "People get along (here). I've never seen a fight. I've never seen any trouble here."
