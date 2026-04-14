Braves star Michael Harris II, wife Esther welcome their first child

ATLANTA — There’s a new baby Brave in Atlanta. Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II and his wife, Esther, welcomed their first child on Saturday.

And it’s a boy!

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Harris II returned to the Braves lineup on Monday after he missed a couple of games for paternity leave. The Henry County native spoke to reporters about the birth of his son and revealed his name.

“Michael Harris III. But we’ll call him Trip,” he said, adding it’s short for triple.

Harris said his wife and newborn son are both doing great. He’s glad the Braves didn’t have to go out on the road this past weekend.

“He decided he wanted to be out a little early. I’m glad I was able to be at home so I didn’t have to fly back and potentially miss it,” he said. “To be there for the whole thing was a blessing.”

Harris said his teammates haven’t given much advice, but joked he wouldn’t be getting much sleep.

Of course, he was asked if he thinks Trip will grow up to be a baseball player like his dad.

“In my head, he’s a switch hitter right now. Potentially a shortstop,” Harris joked.

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