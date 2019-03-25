SEOUL - A metro Atlanta family says an airline crew forced their two sons to get off a plane because of one of the boy’s severe peanut allergies.
The boys were traveling from Atlanta to Manila, where their dad is based on a temporary job. The 15- and 16-year-olds were traveling by themselves after visiting their sick grandfather.
The family says they let Delta know ahead of time about the boy’s allergy and Delta made sure that on the first leg of the flight, from Atlanta to Seoul, no peanuts were served. However, when the boys went to board their second flight from Seoul to Manila on Delta Air Lines sky partner Korean Air, the boys were told there would be peanuts served on board. The family says the airline crew told them they were not going to deprive other guests of peanuts, so the boys had two choices – get off or deal with it.
When the son with allergies asked for another option, the boys’ father says his sons were forcibly removed from the plane and, stranded in Seoul, had to take a return flight to Atlanta.
Delta said it is looking into what happened.
