Bodycam shows former UGA quarterback Carson Beck tell police about stolen cars, suspect arrested

MIAMI, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows police responding to former University of Georgia quarterback, and current University of Miami quarterback, Carson Beck’s home after his luxury cars were stolen earlier this month.

A second video shows officers arresting Tykwon Deandre Anderson, one of the men accused of stealing those cars. Police are still searching for three other suspects.

Anderson faces charges of burglary, grand theft auto and more.

Miami-Dade County police responded to Beck and University of Miami women’s basketball player Hanna Cavinder’s home where the couple said three of their cars had been stolen, including Cavinder’s Land Rover and Beck’s Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz.

In the body camera video, Cavinder tells officers that her Land Rover was found just down the street from the couple’s house, but had to be moved to get to Beck’s cars.

The couple also tells police that the house was locked up and the thieves had to have gotten into the house to get the keys to the three cars, all of which were missing. They said the only way anyone could have gotten into the house was through the garage door.

Police have recovered Beck’s Mercedes-Benz, but are still searching for the Lamborghini.

A police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News says Anderson confessed to the burglaries and described to investigators how the group allegedly broke into the former University of Georgia star’s home.

It says two of the suspects jumped over a fence and broke into Cavinder’s Land Rover to steal the garage door opener. From there, the group got inside the home and stole the key fobs for the Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini.

The group then took off in all three cars before they abandoned the Land Rover nearby.

