Cobb County police investigating shooting at Vinings apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are responding to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the SYNC at Vinings Apartment on Cumberland Pkwy.

There is no word on victims or the extents of their injuries.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

