Bobby Dodd Stadium $70M renovation: Georgia Tech releases plans, renderings

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech unveiled the designs for its upcoming $70 million renovation for Bobby Dodd Stadium that will start later this year.
The goal is modernize the stadium with new 12,500 chairback seats, a new videoboard and sound system and significant upgrades to suites and premium areas. This will mark the first major renovation for the 113-year-old stadium since 2003.
“We remain committed to delivering a renovation that positively impacts all fans, preserves capacity at a level to meet demand and maintains the tradition of our historic home,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said.
TRENDING STORIES
- TOUR Championship will no longer be at East Lake Golf Club every year
- Atlanta TV, radio host Big Tigger arrested on battery, cruelty to children charges
- Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier arrested for public drunkenness at Atlanta airport
Georgia Tech will have to reduce the stadium capacity to approximately 50,000. That’s higher than the 42,00 capacity that officials initially planned.
In addition to the seats, crews will install new handrails and wider aisles in certain sections. The suites and premium areas will get remodeled as well with Georgia Tech building a new Founders Club on the stadium’s west endzone and a new VIP Members Club on the stadium’s east side.
Georgia Tech says it will announce more improvements throughout the summer that will go into effect this season ahead of the major renovation project.
The project will begin after the 2026 season with a completion date set before the 2027 season starts next August.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group