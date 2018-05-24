0 Bird electric scooters are all around Atlanta, but are they safe?

ATLANTA - You may have seen them around Atlanta. Bird electric scooters are everywhere, but some are worried if they are safe.

Channel 2’s Craig Lucie spoke with a Bird mechanic, and he said they have about 800 Bird scooters.

People in midtown Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News they love the scooters, but some said after people are done riding, they just leave them, littering the sidewalks.

"It was a good time. More fun than driving," Bird rider David Holcombe said.

"Yeah, they are fun to get around here at work," David Roush said.

The new way to commute to work in Atlanta is on the Bird.

"It's cheap and fun," Anthony Compton said.

The Santa Monica start-up started dropping the scooters all over Atlanta early this month.

Each rider is required to wear a helmet, have a driver’s license, and be 18 years of age or older. Double riding is prohibited. The app used with the scooters also says users must obey all the traffic laws, which include not being on the street.

Although there are rules to help prevent any danger, many still feel the Bird scooters are unsafe.

The scooters have been banned from Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Beltline.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the company, and they told us they launched a "Save our Sidewalks" campaign to keep them clear. They donate $1 for each Bird they own to the City of Atlanta to build more bike lanes, promote safe riding, and maintain a shared infrastructure.

After 8 p.m. each day, Bird has a team that picks the scooters up, charge them, and put them back in their "nests" at 7 a.m.

