Bill Clinton returning to Atlanta to promote his first novel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Former President Bill Clinton will be in Atlanta in just over a week for a book event.
He will appear at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. to promote his first novel, "The President Is Missing." The book, which goes on sale June 4, is a collaboration between Clinton and best-selling author James Patterson.
As of June 3, tickets for the event are still available at PresidentClintonLive.com or by calling 800-745-3000. There are seats in the grand theater, mezzanine and orchestra area for grabs. Prices range from $55-$75 per regular ticket or $135 for the book bundle, which includes a free copy of “President” at the merchandise stand. There are also wheelchair-accessible seats for $85 (including fees).
James Patterson will not be at the Atlanta event, though he will be at an event with Clinton the day before in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
"The President Is Missing" is, as the AJC has previously noted, the first time a U.S. president has collaborated with a novelist on a work of fiction. The trailer for the book is embedded below.
Clinton and Patterson have said the book is packed with twists and turns, presumably beginning with the president going missing.
