Betty Lindberg, Peachtree Road Race legend, dies at 101

ATLANTA — Betty Lindberg, a legendary runner who didn’t let her age slow her down, has died. She was 101.

The Atlanta Track Club, which organizes the Peachtree Road Race, shared the news of Lindberg’s death on Sunday.

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“It is with heavy hearts, but with fond memories of her infectious positivity, that we share that Betty Lindberg has passed away at the age of 101. Betty was more than a member of Atlanta Track Club — she was a shining light in our community and a living example of what it means to keep moving," a statement read.

Lindberg didn’t start running until she was 63 years old and watched her first Peachtree Road Race in 1988. The Atlanta Track Club has told her story over the years as follows:

“While Betty was at the finish line, she thought to herself, ‘Why are people getting up at the crack of dawn on the Fourth of July?’ but quickly replied to herself with, ‘I can do that; that looks like fun.’”

Lindberg would run a total of 35 Peachtree Road Races.

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She is the second legendary runner that Atlanta has lost in the past year. Jeff Galloway, who pioneered the “Run, Walk, Run” method, died in February at the age of 80.

An Atlanta Track Club spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that they are in planning phase of honoring Lindberg and Galloway at the upcoming Northside Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

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