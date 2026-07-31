Bellwood Coffee unveils new Jovita Moore mural after community outcry

GRANT PARK, Ga. — A mural honoring beloved WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore has returned to Bellwood Coffee, this time with the blessing of her family and new details that celebrate the woman so many Atlantans remember.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The original mural, painted by Atlanta artist Tommy Bronx in 2021, became a community landmark after Moore’s death.

Earlier this year, the artwork was painted over as Bellwood Coffee prepared to open a new location and added its logo to the building.

The decision sparked widespread criticism online from people who wanted to see the tribute restored.

Bellwood Coffee co-founder Joel Norman said the response made it clear the mural meant far more to the community than he realized.

“We want to be the type of people to hear people and to make changes,” Norman said.

He said the company listened to the feedback and wanted to “make things right.”

To do that, Bellwood commissioned Bronx to create an entirely new mural.

“It was amazing to see the outpour of people that cared about the mural and cared about Jovita,” Bronx said.

Unlike the original, the new mural was created with input from Moore’s children, Shelby and Josh.

The updated artwork features brighter colors, roses — one of Jovita’s favorite flowers — and focuses on the warm smile that made her a familiar presence in Atlanta homes for decades.

“It was her smile,” Bronx said. “She has such an infectious smile.”

Moore’s son, Josh, said he believes his mother would have loved the new tribute.

“It looks great. It looks even better than the last one,” he said. “She would really like it.”

For Moore’s daughter, Shelby, seeing the mural for the first time was an emotional moment.

“It’s awesome. I haven’t stopped smiling since I got here,” she said.

She also said the family’s appreciation extends beyond the artwork itself.

“I do see the love and the passion of the community still wanting to ride behind my mom,” Shelby said.

Moore’s mother and close friends also attended the unveiling.

Josh said every visit back to Atlanta reminds him how much his mother continues to mean to the city.

“When I come home, I’m reminded there’s so many people that love her here and want the best for us, and we appreciate that,” he said.

Norman said Bellwood is grateful for the opportunity to restore the mural and honor Moore’s legacy.

“We’re glad to be given the opportunity to make things right,” he said.

The tribute doesn’t stop with the artwork.

Throughout August, Bellwood Coffee is selling a strawberry vanilla matcha drink called the “JoMo.” The shop will donate $2 from every drink sold to the National Brain Tumor Society in honor of Moore, who died in 2021 after battling an aggressive brain tumor.

The mural is located at Bellwood Coffee, 1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW in Atlanta, where visitors can once again stop to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of Atlanta’s most beloved journalists.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group