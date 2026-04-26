Hundreds gather to race for brain cancer research, first Jovita Moore Impact Award given out

More than 1,300 people showed up for a record-breaking turnout at the Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race at the Battery Atlanta on Saturday.

The 5K hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society raises awareness and funding for brain tumor patients and their families. For many walkers and runners who participated, the fight to find a cure is personal. It’s also one that hits especially close for the WSB-TV family.

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Beloved Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore died in Oct. 2021 after a battle with glioblastoma — the most common and deadly form of brain cancer. There is no cure, only treatments designed to the slow the disease.

Devin Rehm and her 7-year-old daughter, Quinn, said Saturday’s walk was about honoring late husband and Quinn’s father who died from brain cancer a few years ago.

“Its really frustrating sometimes to feel like you’re alone in this, all by yourself, to not have anybody who understands how it feels ... and just to have people show up and support you and show that it is you’re not alone,” Rehm said.

Before the walk began, Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship took the state to emcee the event and honor Jovita’s legacy. He presented the inaugural Jovita Moore WSB-TV Impact Award to Julia Tiller.

Tiller, a volunteer and advocate, has been pushing for more research and access to clinical trials.

“She [Jovita] passed away the same year as my dad did in 2021. My dad did pass away to glioblastoma as well,” she said.

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Thomas Lott drove up from Peachtree City. Lott is currently battling brain cancer.

“It’s my fight for survival… it’s my fight to help support my family,“ he said. ”And I see a new story with every face that we see out here.”

For Kelly Ann Issacs, the walk represented pushing through grief after she lost her cousin last year.

“I really didn’t want to do it… but when we all come together as one… there is strength in numbers.”

A community brought together by loss, inspired by Jovita’s legacy and united in the fight for a cure.

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