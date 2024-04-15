Woman uses toilet paper roll to set fire outside Bartow country club, officials say

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing several charges after investigators said she started a fire outside of a country club using a toilet paper roll.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on April 5 in front of the Lake Forest Country Club on Oak Beach Drive in Acworth.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a fire at the front of the country club.

Staff told authorities that Yihua Wiseman had taken a toilet paper roll, lit it on fire, and thrown it into the wood, creating a fire in the woods.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the sheriff’s office went to Wiseman’s apartment, they said she pointed multiple knives at them and appeared mentally unstable. SWAT was called before authorities took Wiseman into custody.

She was arrested and charged with arson in the 3rd degree, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, and obstruction. She was taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained during the incident and was booked into the Bartow County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 single mothers become first time homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity (WSB-TV)





©2023 Cox Media Group