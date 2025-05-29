Woman killed in Cartersville officer-involved shooting had arrest record

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Bartow County.

Investigators said Carrie Hall, 50, was shot and killed after refusing to put down a gun.

Arrest records show Hall was taken into custody by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in January.

She faced multiple charges including theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated assault with a gun, terroristic threats and acts, and having a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Adrian Michale lives in Carterville. He told Channel 2’s Cory James that he has “never seen her around here.”

Michale said he was surprised to hear about the shooting near GA-20 and Conference Center Road.

“You never know what someone is going through, but obviously you shouldn’t come shooting,” Michale said. “I pray for everybody involved.”

The GBI said deputies and an officer repeatedly told Hall to put her gun down.

They said before she was shot, Hall drove to a home on Peoples Valley Road in Bartow County and fired her gun. Officials said the homeowner called police.

Authorities said the independent investigation is ongoing.

