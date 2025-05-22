Train smashes into truck stopped on the tracks in Bartow County

EMERSON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a train crashed into a truck in Bartow County on Thursday afternoon.

According to CSX officials, one of its trains hit a truck stopped on the tracks at Gaston Westbrook Avenue in Emerson at 1:15 p.m.

It’s unclear why the truck was stopped on the train tracks.

CSX says neither the truck driver nor the train crew was injured.

They say Bartow County officials took over the crash investigation.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what led up to the crash.

