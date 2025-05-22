Train smashes into truck stopped on the tracks in Bartow County

EMERSON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a train crashed into a truck in Bartow County on Thursday afternoon.
According to CSX officials, one of its trains hit a truck stopped on the tracks at Gaston Westbrook Avenue in Emerson at 1:15 p.m.
It’s unclear why the truck was stopped on the train tracks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CSX says neither the truck driver nor the train crew was injured.
They say Bartow County officials took over the crash investigation.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what led up to the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in Cherokee, Gordon counties during this week’s storms
- South Fulton mayor charged with criminal trespassing
- The Chrisleys are coming back to reality TV to expose the ‘raw truth of their lives’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group