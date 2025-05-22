2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in Cherokee, Gordon counties during this week’s storms

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Severe Weather Team 2 says two more tornadoes have been confirmed as a line of severe storms swept through North Georgia late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Waleska in Cherokee County and another EF-0 tornado touched down near Calhoun in Gordon County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cherokee County tornado had maximum winds of 75 miles per hour and the Gordon County tornado had maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

An EF-1 tornado was previously confirmed to have touched down in Spalding and Butts counties as the same line of storms moved through.

RELATED STORIES:

That storm’s path was about 10.5 miles long and had maximum winds of 90 mph.

The survey process is still ongoing to determine if more tornadoes touched down across the region.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group