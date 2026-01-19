Terminus Wake Park says it’s closing at the end of the month, will be ‘going out with a bang’

ATLANTA — Another metro attraction is closing its doors.

The Terminus Wake Park announced that it is closing at the end of the month, but did not give a reason as to why.

And despite the sad occasion, the park said that it will be “going out with a bang.”

The park said it will be holding a going away party and “all are welcome.”

“Be ready for food trucks, bouncy house, commemorative moments, and of course, the last laps on the cable!” the park said in a post on Facebook.

The park said the cable will be open to everyone from Noon until 3 p.m. that day and will have special hours for workers, past and present, as well.

“Let’s pack this place out and enjoy what we’ve built the last 13 years,” the park said.

