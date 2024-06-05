‘Society is...:’ 2 caught on camera tagging Bartow County business with graffiti

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County are searching for two young women caught on camera spray painting graffiti at a business.

Investigators say the two suspects, one with pink hair and the other with yellow, went to We-Doo on Hwy. 113 last week.

Surveillance video captured them trespassing at the business and spray painting the floors and walls.

One surveillance photo shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the words “SOCIETY IS” on the ground. It’s unclear what they planned on finishing the sentence with.

The company says they will press charges against the suspects once they are identified.

Anyone who knows them should call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.

