Rangers working to put out wildfire at Lake Allatoona, warn of dry conditions

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Rangers are in the process of containing a wildfire in Bartow County.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Allatoona Lake, the wildfire started on the shoreline near Cooper Branch and the Operations Project Management Office.

The Corps reminds the public that conditions around the lake are very dry and unattended campfires and discarded cigarettes can turn into a very large and dangerous fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several wildfires have burned in northwest Georgia over the last several weeks, destroying hundreds of acres.

Wildfire investigators say that fire was caused by arson and burned more than 700 acres in Walker County.

The Walker County wildfire started on Oct. 21 and is now 99% contained, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Mountainous terrain and extremely dry conditions presented challenges for firefighters in fighting that blaze.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were also four other fires that were over 50 acres in size in the last few weeks in northwest Georgia.

The Dade Murphy Hollow wildfire burned over 658 acres and is now 99% contained.

The Dade Egypt Hollow Road wildfire burned 176 acres and is also now 99% contained.

Two other wildfires in Dade County that burned about 50 acres have been fully contained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for men seen on video stealing packages from an Amazon truck in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group