Person from Georgia wins $20,000 after hitting 2x Megaplier

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Although no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in Georgia did get a nice chunk of change while trying to win big.

A White, Ga. gas station was the spot where one lucky player beat out the odds with a winning lottery ticket.

Playing the Mega Millions draw, a Georgian got $20,000 on their ticket thanks to winning the 2x Megaplier on a $10,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunoco on Highway 411.

The latest winning numbers were 1, 9, 16, 17, 30, and 17 for the Megaplier 2x on Friday night, according to the most recent draw.

The next jackpot is expected to hit $262 million.

You can watch the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

