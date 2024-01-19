Rams’ head coach Sean McVay doesn’t know if former UGA star Stetson Bennett will return

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update on former UGA star quarterback Stetson Bennett earlier this week.

The Rams placed the former Georgia quarterback on the non-football injury/illness list back on Sept. 13. McVay did not say what issues Bennett is facing and would only describe them as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

When asked about Bennett’s return, McVay said he isn’t sure.

“You know I don’t know that. I think that’s a conversation for another time,” McVay said. “I think he’s doing better, but I wouldn’t be in a position to answer that accurately right now. That’s probably a long way away from me being able to answer that.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Rams made it to the playoffs, led by fellow former UGA Star QB Matthew Stafford, and lost a tightly contested 24-23 game to the Detroit Lions.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team named Bennett as its backup quarterback for Stafford before he was placed on the non-football injury list.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Group wants to not just stabilize rent in an Atlanta neighborhood, they want to lower it

©2023 Cox Media Group