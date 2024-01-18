Reports: Atlanta Falcons to meet again with Bill Belichick this weekend

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons’ search for a new head coach is heating up, as the team will interview Bill Belichick for the second time in less than a week, according to multiple reports from NFL Network.

Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons earlier this month. Belichick, 71, finished his final season with 4-13 record.

During his time in New England, Belichick won a record six Super Bowls, including the 2017 comeback over the Falcons.

In addition to Belichick, the Falcons also interviewed University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. The Falcons have also interviewed at least six other candidates in addition to Belichick and Harbaugh.

The Falcons fired former head coach Arthur Smith earlier this month after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season.

It’s an important offseason for the Falcons who need to nail this coaching hire and figure out their long-term quarterback solution.

