Officials identify human remains as those of missing Bartow County man

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that human remains found near Euharlee are those of a missing Bartow County man.
Seth Morgan, 30, was reported missing in May by his family. He was last seen leaving the Zep Manufacturing plant in Emerson, where he worked.
Several searches were organized in hopes of finding Morgan.
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said workers cleaning up brush along McCormick Road near Euharlee found the human remains Saturday morning.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner’s Officer determined the remains were those of Morgan.
The GBI said they are still waiting on some tests before they can determine the cause of death, but did say there are no signs of foul play.
