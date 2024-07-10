Officials extinguish vehicle fire on I-75. Deputies discovers a man dead inside

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn what led up to the death of a man found inside a car on Interstate 75.

On Sunday, around 7:30 a.m., Bartow County deputies were called to a vehicle fire on I-75′s southbound shoulder.

When deputies arrived, they found a person dead inside the car.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Once the victim’s identity is confirmed, his name will be released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

