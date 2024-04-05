Metro Atlanta nonprofit will attempt to set Guinness World Record for longest softball game

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A local nonprofit is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest softball game.

The nonprofit, Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST), will play the game at Dellinger Park in Cartersville for more than five days.

MOST hopes to generate more awareness about its mission to encourage men to take a stand against sex trafficking. Atlanta has the third highest rate of sex trafficking, according to a news release.

The current world record for the longest softball game is 115 hours which was set in 2009.

In order to be recognized as the new record, players will sleep by the dugouts, have all their meals on the field, and can only step away from bathroom breaks that are five minutes or less.

MOST is also hosting a carnival and college basketball viewing party Saturday at the park to go with game festivities.

The game is expected to wrap up at around noon on Wednesday.

