Metro Atlanta nonprofit to make second attempt at Guinness World Record for longest softball game

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A local nonprofit is making its second attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest softball game.

The nonprofit, Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST), will play a softball game at Dellinger Park in Cartersville for more than five days straight.

The game will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and is set to conclude on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Back in April, the nonprofit set the Georgia record, playing for 52 hours straight, but now they are going for the world record.

The score in that April game ended at 774-766 after 251 innings.

Now, the nonprofit is taking extra stops to ensure the record is achieved. The nonprofit has expanded its roster to ensure the record gets broken.

In order to be recognized as the new record, players will sleep by the dugouts, have all their meals on the field, and can only step away from bathroom breaks that are five minutes or less.

