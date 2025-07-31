Little League World Series: Cartersville representing GA at Southeast Regional

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The road to South Williamsport begins this week with Little League World Series regionals across the country.

Cartersville Little League will represent Georgia at the LLWS Southeast Regional.

Cartersville booked its ticket to the regional with a win over Warner Robins American in the state championship game on July 17.

BREAKING NEWS 🌪️💜 A hurricane made landfall at Vine Ingle and left mad destruction in its path — knocking out FOUR teams along the way. The storm? The 12U Purple Allstars. They went 4-0 in the State Tournament and are bringing the STATE TITLE HOME to Cartersville! 🏆🙌 Way to represent Cartersville Little League with heart, hustle, and purple pride! 💪 Next stop: Regionals in Warner Robins! Let’s keep it rolling, boys! Posted by Cartersville Little League on Thursday, July 17, 2025

The team’s first game will be against South Carolina at 4 p.m. Thursday in Warner Robins.

The winning team will face the winner of Virginia vs. Alabama on Friday night at 7 p.m. The losing teams will face each other in the elimination bracket on Friday at 1 p.m.

You can click here to see the full bracket.

If you’re wishing to travel to Warner Robins to cheer on Georgia, tickets to all games are free.

