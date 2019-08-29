  • Hundreds show up to support Ingles worker told to stop praying for customers

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night for a woman who says she's been asked to stop praying.

    Hundreds of people showed up to support Ms. Barbara, who has been praying for customers for years at an Ingles store in Cartersville where she works as a cashier.

    "We're here to support Ms. Barbara, even though she does not want the publicity, the woman needs to be recognized," one supporter told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

    TONIGHT AT 11, the reason she says managers asked her to stop blessing the customers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories