Hundreds show up to support Ingles worker told to stop praying for customers

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night for a woman who says she's been asked to stop praying.
Hundreds of people showed up to support Ms. Barbara, who has been praying for customers for years at an Ingles store in Cartersville where she works as a cashier.
A prayer vigil for an Ingles cashier, who says management asked her to stop praying for her customers. The story, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2iwd22wt6G— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) August 29, 2019
"We're here to support Ms. Barbara, even though she does not want the publicity, the woman needs to be recognized," one supporter told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
TONIGHT AT 11, the reason she says managers asked her to stop blessing the customers, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dorian upgraded to Category 1 hurricane; could impact Georgia coast
- Victim killed driving off interstate bridge identified as 33-year-old man
- Police arrest 2nd man in rape, murder of college student in home invasion
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}