Georgia man charged with stealing $50,000 of equipment from cell tower

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A 25-year-old from Georgia was arrested for multiple thefts, including equipment from a cell tower.

William Talmedge Streetman, of Dallas, was arrested after an investigation into thousands of dollars of equipment being stolen.

According to the Adairsville Police Department, $50,000 of equipment was reported stolen from a cell tower on June 2.

When cell tower representatives spoke to police, they said similar incidents had happened in the surrounding area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The representatives said the stolen equipment included a “substantial quantity of coaxial cable and several batteries” that are significant for the cell tower to function.

More investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division revealed that Streetman had taken the stolen equipment to a recycling facility to trade it for money.

Police also determined that Streetman had been apprehended in Bartow County for a separate, identical theft.

Streetman was charged with theft by taking, Adairsville police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group