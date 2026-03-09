Georgia man accused of sexual extortion, forgery worked with child advocacy organization

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man faces dozens of charges in Bartow County for accusations of sexual extortion and forgery, facing dozens of charges.

The nonprofit organization Advocates for Children confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Scott Alan Sherwin, of Rome, was a former employee, but was terminated after charges were filed.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office did not share additional case details with Channel 2 Action News, but Advocates for Children released a statement about Sherwin’s termination due to the investigation.

In their statement, the organization said they were informed Sherwin was under investigation near the end of February.

“Based on the information provided to us, the employee was immediately terminated in accordance with our organizational policies,” a spokesman said.

When Sherwin was hired, Advocates for Children said they performed a comprehensive background check, as they do for all employees, and no prior criminal history was identified when he was hired.

“At this time, we have no information indicating that any child in the care or custody of Advocates for Children was harmed,” the organization said, adding that they remain in full cooperation with law enforcement.

“The safety and well-being of the children, youth and families we serve remains our highest priority,” according to an Advocates spokesman.

Sherwin remains in custody at the Bartow County Jail facing 15 charges of sexual extortion, 15 for forgery and a single count of making false statements, jail records show.

Jail records show the charges are tied to incidents between April and August of 2023, but further details were not immediately available.

