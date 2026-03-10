Strong storms move out of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A line of strong and severe storms moved through west Georgia and metro Atlanta Monday night and overnight.

A few showers will linger through the morning hours.

UPDATES:

10:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Bartow, Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties.

10:00 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Floyd, Haralson and Polk counties.

9:54 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Bartow, Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties until 10:45 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired in Chattooga County.

9:17 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties until 10:00 p.m.

8:56 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Chattooga, Floyd and Polk counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued in Bartow, Carroll, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Haralson Meriwether, Paulding, Polk and Troup counties until 11 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking a line of storms moving into north Georgia. There is a risk for an isolated strong or severe storm for our area.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Hail up to quarter size and there is a low risk for a brief spin-up tornado.

The active weather patten continues this week with scattered storms on Tuesday. More strong and severe storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front arrives Thursday.

