Bartow deputies working to ID man they say tried to fill fake prescription at Walmart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said they’re working to identify a man accused of fraudulently trying to fill a prescription for Percocet at a Cartersville Walmart.

According to BCSO, uniform patrol officers went to a Walmart on Market Place Boulevard on Feb. 16 in reference to a fraud report.

When they got there, deputies learned the man had dropped off prescription paperwork to get 90 Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets, commonly called Percocet, saying it was for a family member.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When he came back to pick up the prescription, he was told the pharmacy needed more information and clarification before they could fill the prescription, BCSO said. He was then questioned and left the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the pharmacy contacted the issuing medical facility that was named on the prescription and confirmed that no doctor worked there by the name signed on the prescription, nor was there a patient in their care with the name shown.

TRENDING STORIES:

The doctor whose name was on the prescription was contacted and confirmed to law enforcement that he did not issue the prescription and that no record of anyone under the patient’s name was on record.

Now, deputies are working to identify the man who tried to fill the prescription.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6098.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta adding thousands of new lights to hopefully stop crime in the city

©2023 Cox Media Group