Woman uses her mother’s vehicle to rob a Henry County Wells Fargo, police say

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A woman who police say robbed a Henry County bank has now found herself behind bars.

On April 10, Henry County officers were called to the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 155 in Locust Grove regarding an armed robbery.

Detectives learned that the suspect, Breana Copeland left the bank in a dark color Hyundai Tucson after it was caught on camera by nearby businesses.

Police released a photo searching for Copeland.

Henry authorities said the investigation revealed that Copeland was driving her mother’s vehicle instead of her own.

A traffic stop was conducted on a Tahoe being driven by Copeland.

On Wednesday, the department said Copeland confessed to robbing the bank. Details were not released on how much money she took.

She was arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail.

