Woman wanted for armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police said on Thursday, the woman in the photo was involved in an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on Highway 155 South, in Locust Grove.

Police did not say how much cash she took.

If you know information about the identity of the suspect, police ask that you please contact Det. T. Overbey at 770-288-8389.

You can also contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

