Man who disappeared while on his way to work found dead in his car in DeKalb County, sheriff says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County man who was reported missing Tuesday was found dead on Thursday.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported Timothy Brown missing on April 9.

The initial missing person’s report from NCSO said Brown was last seen leaving his home, on the way to work in Kennesaw but no one had heard from him since.

Deputies said Brown was found deceased inside his vehicle in DeKalb County on April 11.

The NCSO said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and working to gather more details surrounding Brown’s disappearance and death.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a photo of Brown.

The NCSO sent Brown’s family its condolences in a Facebook Post on Thursday.

Timothy Brown, who was reported missing on April 9th, was found deceased inside his vehicle in DeKalb County on April... Posted by Newton County, GA Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 11, 2024

