Bartow County solar panel factory returns to normal operations, brings back suspended employees

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News was the first to report when Qcells, a solar panel manufacturer with two facilities in Georgia, had to cut work hours and furlough employees due to supply chain issues.

On Friday, the company announced a return to normal production, with the customs clearance process that impacted supply now resolved.

By the end of 2026, Qcells said their two facilities in Cartersville and Dalton will employ almost 4,000 people.

We are proud to be back to work manufacturing the American-made energy the country needs right now. Like any company, hurdles have and will occur, which requires us to adapt and be nimble, but our overall goal remains the same — to build a complete American solar supply chain. To achieve this, we are excited to welcome hundreds of new, talented people into our workforce as we finalize our one-of-a-kind factory in Cartersville, Georgia. By the end of 2026, we’ll have nearly 4,000 people manufacturing panels and components that America hasn’t made in a very long time. — Marta Stoepker, Head of Communications at Qcells

As part of the pause in production last year, Qcells previously told Channel 2 Action News that the company had retained its workforce, with full benefits at both of its Georgia facilities.

Of the company’s more than 1,000 employees impacted, Qcells said no layoffs would occur.

A staffing agency Qcells was working with had 300 employees who were released from work for the company as part of its operation reduction efforts.

