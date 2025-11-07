EXCLUSIVE: Qcells furloughs workers, cuts hours amid supply chain issues

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Solar panel manufacturer Qcells confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that immediate changes to operations were happening across the company, including its manufacturing plant in Cartersville.

According to a company spokeswoman, Qcells is facing economic headwinds as a result of complications with U.S. Customs, slowing down the company’s ability to bring in components to build its solar panels.

As a result, the two manufacturing facilities Qcells operates in the Georgia have not been operating at full capacity for several months.

Now, the company will be reducing operations at both plants, with workers in Cartersville and Dalton to be put on paid furlough or see reduced wages and hours until conditions change.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Qcells spokeswoman Marta Stoepker said “As Qcells introduced new supply chains to support its growing solar panel manufacturing facilities in Georgia, the company was recently forced to scale back production while our shipments into the U.S. were delayed in the customs clearance process.”

While delays occurred, the company has retained its workforce, with full benefits at both of its Georgia-based facilities.

Of the company’s more than 1,000 employees impacted, no layoffs will occur, but changes are coming for staffing agency employees in other departments.

“Although our supply chain operations are beginning to normalize, today we shared with our employees that HR actions must be taken to improve operational efficiency until production capacity returns to normal levels,” Stoepker said in a statement. “These actions include temporary reduced work schedules and furloughs for Qcells employees. The company will not continue with any staffing agency employees at this time.”

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, Stoepker said the staffing agency changes will impact about 300 employees.

Regarding the temporary reduced work schedules and furloughs for Qcells employees, hours are expected to be reduced by roughly 25%, in addition to a 25% reduction in pay during this period.

Despite the immediate changes, Qcells said the new circumstances shouldn’t last long, with a return to normal work hours and days expected once the supply chain normalizes.

“Qcells expects to resume full production in the coming weeks and months. Our commitment to building the entire solar supply chain in the United States remains,” Stoepker said. “We will soon be back on track with the full force of our Georgia team delivering American-made energy to communities around the country.”

