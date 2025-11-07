Tyler Perry donates $1.4 million to help with food crisis, SNAP benefit reductions

ATLANTA — Media mogul Tyler Perry has donated $1.4 million to help people during the food crisis and ongoing government shutdown.

Perry confirmed to People Magazine that he donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others ,All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy and Goodr.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All of those organizations and schools are based in metro Atlanta. He also donated to nonprofits in the Los Angeles area, including Baby2Baby.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children. For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula,” Perry told the magazine.

He added: “Compassion is not political, it’s humanity and we seem to be missing both right now.”

RELATED STORIES:

Perry has been open about his past struggles. He moved to Atlanta in the 1990s, but said he ended up homeless living along Sylvan Road. He’s now one of the world’s billionaires.

It’s not uncommon for Perry to make charitable contributions to metro Atlanta and the world, especially during times of need.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry paid for the groceries of senior citizens shopping during designated senior hours at 44 Kroger locations throughout Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group