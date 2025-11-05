Hosea Helps gathering supplies for families in need, but says they need more

ATLANTA — Fulton County is considering a proposal to allocate up to $1,000,000 to support SNAP food benefit recipients amid a growing hunger crisis made worse by the government shutdown.

The proposal comes as local food pantries, like Hosea Helps, struggle to meet the increased demand for food assistance.

Channel 2’s Sophia Choi spoke with Hosea Helps’ CEO, Elisabeth Omilami, who said they are feeding double the usual number of people due to the combined effects of the government shutdown and rising grocery prices.

“We’re always chasing the food, we’re always chasing the dollar to buy the food,” she said.

Omilami, who continues the legacy of giving started by her father in the 1970s, notes that the current situation is unprecedented. The organization is now seeing more families, including those once considered middle class, seeking assistance.

She estimates that 80% of the food distributed goes to children across 31 metro area counties.

“I could see it in the eyes of the seniors and the children who were there, they’re afraid. They do not know where that next meal is coming from,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said.

Hosea Helps is typically focused on preparing for large holiday events, serving over 30,000 people. However, due to the urgent need, they are organizing immediate food giveaways throughout the month with the resources they currently have.

“Many will be turned away, I’m afraid,” Omilami said.

The community is urged to step up with donations to help fill the gap. Hosea Helps is open for donations from Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and now also on Saturdays due to the increased demand.

