Bartow County Sheriff's Office searching for missing K-9

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Bartow County sheriff's officials are searching for one of their own, a missing K-9.
Hart, the dog, disappeared sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday near Old Tennessee Highway and Vaughn Dairy Road.
Sheriff's officials say if you see Hart, do not approach him. Just call 911.
