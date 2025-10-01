Bartow County relocating Veterans Memorial Wall of Honor for construction

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County is set to relocate the Veterans Memorial Wall of Honor and Monuments to make way for a new parking deck and administration building on the courthouse property.

The relocation of the Veterans Memorial Wall of Honor is part of a broader construction project that includes a new parking deck and administration building on the courthouse grounds.

Meetings were held with representatives from the Veterans Administration and the Daughters of the American Revolution to discuss the planned relocation and design of the new Veterans Memorial Walk.

The bricks from the Memorial Wall of Honor have been carefully removed and will be stored and protected until the new Wall can be constructed. Each brick’s location has been logged to ensure they are placed in its exact position on the new wall.

For more information and updates on the project, interested parties can contact Harvey Evans, Director of Facilities for Bartow County Government, at 770-387-5022 or via email at evansh@bartowcountyga.gov.

