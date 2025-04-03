6 injured in series of crashes on I-75 during morning rush hour in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Six people were injured in a series of crashes on Interstate 75 in Bartow County Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:26 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol Trooper was dispatched to multiple crashes involving multiple vehicles and three tractor-trailers on I-75 northbound at mile marker 278.

The first crash involved three vehicles and happened in the left lane.

This crash caused another crash involving three tractor-trailers.

Once the first crash happened, traffic came to an abrupt stop.

Two tractor-trailers were traveling in the middle lane and were able to come to a complete stop.

The driver of a third tractor-trailer was hauling a heavy steel beam load and was not able to slow down before striking the back of one of the stopped tractor-trailers, forcing it into the truck in front of it.

That crash caused all three lanes to become blocked.

A third crash happened in the same spot due to debris from the previous crash.

The right emergency lane was opened at approximately 7:43 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m., all lanes were cleared.

A total of six people reported minor injuries.

