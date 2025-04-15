2 men accused of labor trafficking in Bartow County released on bond

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two men who were arrested last month in Bartow County and accused of labor trafficking are out of jail on bond.

Zhu Chen and Jiayi Jia Chen were each released on $200,000 bond on April 8.

According to law enforcement, there were between 300 and 400 foreign nationals being forced to work at Wellmade Flooring.

Both men face three counts each of trafficking persons for labor servitude, which are felonies.

The months-long investigation started when members of Homeland Security and other agencies learned Zhu Chen was bringing in workers from other countries and forcing them to work at the flooring company in Cartersville.

