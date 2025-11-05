Winder barbershop fight leads to arrest

WINDER, Ga. — A fight at a Winder barbershop led to the arrest of a Monroe man and his alleged victim banned from the shop.

According to a report from the Winder Police Department, Donald Bennett was arrested after beating up a customer at the Razor’s Edge Barbershop on Atlanta Highway.

The police report said that a man called the police after he was attacked by Bennett inside the shop, with a visible “knot on the right side of his forehead,” observed by the responding officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Bennett is accused of pushing the victim down to the ground and punching him.

When officers went inside the shop to learn what happened, they found Bennett inside, who said he was involved in an altercation with the victim, related to a prior conflict and personal insults.

TRENDING STORIES:

The police report goes further, saying the two men argued in the shop and Bennett admitted to starting a physical confrontation due to being upset about what the victim said about members of his family.

Witnesses told police that the victim was only pushed and fell to the ground, saying that he may have hit his head on the ground or a barber’s chair.

Bennett was placed under arrest after officers let him pay for his haircut, according to police, then he was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center for booking.

After Bennett was placed in the patrol vehicle, the barbershop owner asked police to bar the victim of the alleged assault from coming back.

Officers told the victim he was no longer allowed at the property once he was medically cleared to leave. Bennett was charged with one count of battery, according to arrest records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group