North GA Target store reopens after deputies say man tried to set a fire inside it

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of trying to start a fire inside a Target.

It happened just before noon Sunday at the store on Loganville Highway in Barrow County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call about a man trying to set a fire inside the store.

Officials evacuated the store and deputies were able to take the man into custody. No one was injured.

“Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm,” Barrow County Sheriff Bud Smith said.

Deputies have not identified the man as of Monday.

Target confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the store reopened Sunday afternoon.

