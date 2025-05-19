North GA Target store reopens after deputies say man tried to set a fire inside it

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of trying to start a fire inside a Target.
It happened just before noon Sunday at the store on Loganville Highway in Barrow County.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call about a man trying to set a fire inside the store.
Officials evacuated the store and deputies were able to take the man into custody. No one was injured.
“Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm,” Barrow County Sheriff Bud Smith said.
Deputies have not identified the man as of Monday.
Target confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the store reopened Sunday afternoon.
