Restaurant owner charged with kidnapping, rape of his 18-year-old employee

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County restaurant owner is behind bars after he was charged with kidnapping and rape.

The Winder Police Department say they arrested and charged 46-year-old Daniel Barrios Catalan earlier this month on after he was accused of raping and kidnapping his 18-year-old employee.

Catalan is the manager and co-owner of Latin Flavors restaurant in Winder.

Law enforcement say they learned about the incident from a mandated reporter that the employee was provided with alcohol following her shift at the restaurant.

The investigation, according to police showed Catalan provided the teenager with liquor the night of March 1.

Police say Catalan then took the victim to a private area of the restaurant and later drove her to his home from the restaurant the next morning.

Law enforcement officials say the victim was so drunk that she almost lost consciousness.

Catalan was booked into the Barrow County Jail on March 7.

