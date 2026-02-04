Popular crime drama filming in metro Atlanta city

WINDER, Ga. — A popular crime drama with Midwest roots is filming in the metro Atlanta area Wednesday, but not for long.

According to the City of Winder, the highly-watched Sylvester Stallone-led drama “Tulsa King” is rolling cameras in the downtown Winder area through Wednesday before moving on to other locations.

In an online post, the city warned residents to expect some traffic adjustments and changes in flow while crews set up and shoot scenes for the season currently in production.

“Residents and businesses in affected areas will still have access, though brief delays may occur,” city officials said.

Drivers were also told to look out for caution signs, traffic cones and other traffic control items as filming is underway.

