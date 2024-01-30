Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen at state park campground in Winder

WINDER, Ga. — Winder police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kaelyn Phillips was last seen Monday at about 1:30 a.m. at Fort Yargo State Park’s Campground 2.
She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 teen girls arrested on felony charges after brawl at north Georgia middle school
- Man shot, killed by officer after showing up at VA hospital with knife, GBI says
- Georgia worker killed when tree falls on him at construction site
Officials believe she may be wearing braids in her hair and wearing glasses and white Puma shoes.
If you have information on her location, please call Det. Manthe at 470-201-9914 or via email.
Winder police say they have no evidence of foul play being a factor, but are not ruling out any possibilities in their investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group