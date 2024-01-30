Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen at state park campground in Winder

WINDER, Ga. — Winder police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kaelyn Phillips was last seen Monday at about 1:30 a.m. at Fort Yargo State Park’s Campground 2.

She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials believe she may be wearing braids in her hair and wearing glasses and white Puma shoes.

If you have information on her location, please call Det. Manthe at 470-201-9914 or via email.

Winder police say they have no evidence of foul play being a factor, but are not ruling out any possibilities in their investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tenants given little time to move as Cobb Co. apartments are deemed unsafe

©2023 Cox Media Group