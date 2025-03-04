Number of teachers leaving Apalachee High School after deadly shooting rises

WINDER, Ga. — This week, Barrow County School System expects to learn how many teachers will renew their contracts for the next school year.

The district said staff has until Friday this week to notify leadership about their contract decisions.

Nine teachers and staff have resigned or transferred from Apalachee High School since the Sept. 04, 2024 shooting that killed four people inside, according to personnel records.

For context, we checked data from the previous year and learned five teachers left Apalachee High School in that same time period.

One of the latest teachers to step away from the classroom there is Head Football Coach Mike Hancock.

His defense coordinator, Ricky Aspinwall, was one of the teachers killed during the September shooting rampage.

“As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don’t seek the help that we need to get better. To be open and honest, I have been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression,” Hancock said.

A new personnel update could show more resignation numbers as early as Tuesday.

That’s when the next board of education meeting is scheduled.

