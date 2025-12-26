Meet Winder PD’s newest K9s: Bella and Max

WINDER, Ga. — The Winder Police Department has officially expanded its K9 unit. The newest recruits are already stealing hearts and sniffing out trouble.

One of the newest K9s is Bella, a one-and-a-half-year-old Labrador with big energy and a strong work ethic. Bella is partners with Cpl. T. Perrin, a five-year veteran of the WPD who has spent the last two years serving as a first-line supervisor on night shift, officials said.

The duo trained together in South Carolina, where they bonded, sharpened their skills and earned certification through the American Police Canine Association.

Police say Bella has been instrumental in helping find illegal drugs.

Joning Bella is K9 Max, an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd trained in drug detection and tracking.

Max currently lives with Cpl. Hunter Cureington, who will attend handler school in January to officially step into his role as Max’s handler.

